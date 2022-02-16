Vestcor Inc Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,878,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,855,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $77.87. 119,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

