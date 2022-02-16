Vestcor Inc Sells 1,580 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of Vestcor Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $246.03. The company had a trading volume of 43,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,972. The company has a market capitalization of $235.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.