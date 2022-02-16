Vestcor Inc Sells 5,044 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.31 on Wednesday, reaching $214.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,590,383. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.47. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.78 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,241 shares of company stock worth $1,077,095. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

