Vestcor Inc Sells 815 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tesla by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 783,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $607,646,000 after buying an additional 107,524 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 14.1% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 439,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,011,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 131,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $101,627,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $15.32 on Wednesday, hitting $907.11. 432,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,441,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $989.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $914.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.98 billion, a PE ratio of 185.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,915,959 shares of company stock worth $1,917,752,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

