ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

Shares of VIACA opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIACA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 81,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 71,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

