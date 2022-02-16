ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.
Shares of VIACA opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $101.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ViacomCBS (VIACA)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.