Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 171.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,204 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 402,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 392,361 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,128,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258,938 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.45 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,419 shares of company stock worth $268,073 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.