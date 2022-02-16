Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Vistra by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 527,742 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Vistra by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,200,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after buying an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

