Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Shares Up 4%

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Get Vivic alerts:

Vivic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVC)

Vivic Corp. engages in the tourism business. It is also involved in the research and development of yacht manufacturing, tourism, pier, real estate operations, and application of new energy saving technologies. The company was founded on February 16, 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.