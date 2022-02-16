VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $28.18 Average PT from Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,430. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 410,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,547 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VIZIO by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 609,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 237,281 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 592,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

