Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.88. 232,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 92.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,099 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after acquiring an additional 169,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

