Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.88. 232,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
