Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE IAE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
