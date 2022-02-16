Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE IAE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 86,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 797,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

