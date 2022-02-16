Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.41 on Wednesday, hitting $257.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,871,852. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.79 and its 200 day moving average is $252.11. The firm has a market cap of $643.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.