Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Rollins by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Rollins by 103.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,698 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Rollins by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Rollins by 17.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,506. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

