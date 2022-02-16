Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 172.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded down $7.37 on Wednesday, reaching $345.89. 83,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,665. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.35. The company has a market cap of $361.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

