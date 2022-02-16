Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 243 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $4.68 on Wednesday, hitting $108.64. 29,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $102.47 and a one year high of $155.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

