Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 877 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 457,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.1% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,142,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after buying an additional 766,864 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.15. 577,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,611,365. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

