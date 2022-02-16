Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $110.18. 207,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,803,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.92 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

