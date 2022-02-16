Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Origin Bancorp worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

