Voya Investment Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lazard worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

LAZ opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

