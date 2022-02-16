Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 13,453 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Cohu worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 109.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

