Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,157 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

