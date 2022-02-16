Vulcan Value Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 896,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,318,000. Lam Research accounts for about 2.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded down $11.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $582.00. 16,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $501.67 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.64. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.