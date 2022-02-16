Vulcan Value Partners LLC Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 4.2% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Applied Materials worth $781,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after acquiring an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,039,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $906,138,000 after purchasing an additional 335,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

AMAT stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.46. The company had a trading volume of 131,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,111. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.