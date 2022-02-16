Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,406,000 after purchasing an additional 320,030 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

