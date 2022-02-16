Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,798,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,880,000 after buying an additional 54,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,012,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2,491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.49. The company had a trading volume of 126,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,875. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.35. The company has a market capitalization of $438.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

