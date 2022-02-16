Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $447,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 117.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.43. 136,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,076,929. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

