Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $14.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,144.86. The stock had a trading volume of 65,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,217.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3,337.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

