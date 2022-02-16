Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,617 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Director David Swanson bought 2,020 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE OPP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

