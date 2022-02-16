Warberg Asset Management LLC Invests $198,000 in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Global Consumer Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000.

Shares of Global Consumer Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,429. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

