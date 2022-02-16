Warberg Asset Management LLC Sells 64,000 Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

Warberg Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IKT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 273.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 398.9% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IKT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.05.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.03% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

