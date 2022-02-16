Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys 325 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.49. 776,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,506,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.22 and a 200 day moving average of $220.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.09 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.