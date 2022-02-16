Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. 77,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,173,925. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

