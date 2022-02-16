Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $852,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $155,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.38. 83,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,803. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.