Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,765 shares of company stock valued at $71,840,966. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

CVX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.24. 170,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,242,091. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

