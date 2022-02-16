Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Invests $608,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,202.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,532. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.