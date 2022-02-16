Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,186 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,253,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

