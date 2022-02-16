Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 208.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,390 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.83% of Warrior Met Coal worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,389,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 361,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 328,234 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250,276 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $31.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

