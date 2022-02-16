Washington Harbour Partners LP Makes New $592,000 Investment in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Ping Identity comprises about 0.1% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of PING stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. 3,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,492. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $36.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

