Washington Harbour Partners LP Purchases Shares of 3,868,984 Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,868,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,842,000. Sharecare makes up about 3.8% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 1.15% of Sharecare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHCR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,223. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHCR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

