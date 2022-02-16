Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.270-$3.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.88 billion-$6.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.59 billion.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average of $129.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,160 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

