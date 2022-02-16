Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,788 shares during the period. CyrusOne makes up approximately 1.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,465,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

CONE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 33,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,304. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $90.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

