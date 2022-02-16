Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Wynn Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $266,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. CBRE Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,606. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.