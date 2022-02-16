Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 117,474 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,474 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises 4.0% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Sun Communities worth $56,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

NYSE SUI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.18. 3,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.71 and its 200-day moving average is $196.33. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

