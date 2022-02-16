Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 354,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 567,705 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at $4,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 180.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 97,098 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 76,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the third quarter valued at $829,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. 604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.17 million, a P/E ratio of 241.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

BRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

