Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $269.39.

NYSE W opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 190.25 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.82. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $355.96.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wayfair by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,798 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,771,000 after purchasing an additional 108,291 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

