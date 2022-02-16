Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000.

VIS traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $190.33. 140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,511. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.53.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

