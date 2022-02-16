Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.07. 569,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,611,365. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

