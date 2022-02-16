Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,508,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 907,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,924,000 after buying an additional 66,020 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,422,000 after buying an additional 164,950 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 280,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,668,000.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $93.24. 36,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.64. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $96.92.

