Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 253,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,770,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 997.2% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 190,565 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,639,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,355,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.63. 64,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,319. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.