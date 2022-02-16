Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 95,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

